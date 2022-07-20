William Edwin “Buddy” Myrick

William Edwin (“Buddy” to everyone) Myrick Jr., age 88, of Allendale, S.C., widower of Sue Welch Myrick, passed away on July 8, 2022.

Born on July 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Sen. William Edwin Myrick and Emily Best Myrick of Ulmer, S.C. He is predeceased by a son William E. Myrick III (Linda), a daughter Jane Ashley Myrick McMillan and his brother, Grover Morrison Myrick. He is survived by his two sons, James D. Myrick (Bett) of Charleston and John Morrison Myrick (Sandra) of Beaufort, seven grandchildren including William E. Myrick IV (Gracyn), John Justin Reeves McMillan, James Lawrence McMillan (Erin), Frances Dunbar Myrick, James Dunbar Myrick, Jr., Sophie Joyner Myrick, and Georgia Jaudon Myrick, Rebecca Gallagher Brandon (John), Savannah Kate Graham, and two great grandchildren, William E. Myrick V and Hudson Reeves McMillan.

A practicing attorney for more than 50 years, Mr. Myrick began his career in Alabama as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the military justice branch of the U.S. Air Force, a role he enjoyed and deeply respected. Once shuttled to a covert airplane hangar in the desert, the doors opened and there stood a revolutionary spy plane, a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird. He was awestruck.

Returning to South Carolina, he practiced first with McNair, Lawton, and Myrick, with future governor Robert McNair, then Lawton and Myrick, and finally Myrick and Myrick, all on Memorial Avenue. By appointment of Governor John West, Buddy served on the South Carolina Public Service Commission beginning in 1972. In this role, he placed the first telephone call from Daufuskie Island. He also served on the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission from 1972-1979, helping to bridge racial divides in South Carolina during the period of desegregation. Unquestionably and by his own narrative, his most difficult role was his service as a Member of the State Board of Draft Appeals from 1968-1975 during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the American Bar Association and the Allendale County Bar Association, having served as President of the latter in 1989. In 1993, he commenced his role as Municipal Judge for the City of Allendale where he served for many years. One cause close to his heart for decades was the development, advancement, and protection of the Salkehatchie Campus of the University of South Carolina. He served more than 30 years on the Western Carolina Board of Higher Education and as its chairman in 1976. In 1991, he was awarded the South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Service Award for his work. He advocated tirelessly for the access to a better life this important branch of USC provides.

Known for his wit and love of the great outdoors, he instilled a respect and appreciation for nature in all of his sons, though his beloved daughter much preferred the city. He was an excellent shot and loved the amazing and mostly true stories of the Salkehatchie River swamp. He created a game dish, famous across generations, but never disclosed his recipe.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 12 at Great Saltkehatchie Baptist Church in Ulmer. Memorials may be made to University of South Carolina Salkehatchie Campus P.O. Box 617 Allendale, S.C. 29810 or Great Saltkehatchie Baptist Church P.O. Box 8 Ulmer, S.C. 29849. Keith Smith Funeral Service, 128 Water Street, Allendale, S.C.